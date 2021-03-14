Technical Manager, EP Carbon – Berkeley/Minneapolis/Remote

EP Carbon, formerly ecoPartners, is a leader in forest carbon and AFOLU projects. For more than 12 years we have built projects oriented to the evolving carbon markets that benefit our clients, threatened ecosystems, and the lives of the disadvantaged. We have been successful innovators in the voluntary and compliance markets. Our goals are conservation, impact, and to expand the utility of carbon finance.

Position Overview

EP Carbon, a technical consultancy and project developer, is seeking a Technical Manager to join our growing AFOLU carbon practice.

The Technical Manager’s primary responsibility is to ensure that timelines and deliverables are met for international development projects. The Technical Manager works closely with program staff and directors to ensure that project objectives are being achieved. Work involves standards-based development of projects and technical documents in the global carbon market, and interfacing with clients, contractors, employees and directors to coordinate multiple project development activities.

Specific tasks include oversight of project analyses, deliverables, and timelines; drafting technical project descriptions and reports; supporting new business opportunities; serving as a technical point of contact for stakeholders; creating plans and strategies for long-term project implementation; and facilitating communication between team members and subcontractors. Occasional domestic and international travel is required. The Technical Manager will primarily be based in Berkeley CA or Minneapolis MN, or could be fully remote for the right candidate.

Location: Berkeley CA, Minneapolis MN, or fully remote for the right candidate.

Responsibilities

The primary responsibilities of the Technical Manager are as follows:

Provide direction and oversight to EP Carbon analysts to ensure the completion of quality work items and deliverables in a timely manner and within budget.

Development and oversight of technical analyses, including geospatial and remote sensing assessments, statistical analyses, and ecosystem modeling.

Conduct QAQC checks to ensure that deliverables and analyses are completed accurately and in accordance with methodological and standard requirements.

Communicate complex technical concepts and analyses to diverse groups of stakeholders.

Maintain knowledge of the most recent versions of project design standards.

Communicate various AFOLU sector standard and methodological requirements internally and externally.

Organization and development of project documentation and reporting..

Attend meetings and conference calls when requested.

Routine correspondence by videoconference, phone, email and calendar with stakeholders and EP Carbon team members.

Desired Qualifications

Are organized and attentive to detail.

Have excellent oral and written communication skills.

Are able to manage their time and others’ time effectively.

Are able to take direction and disseminate directions to others.

Possess a Bachelor’s degree or higher, Master’s degree or PhD is a plus.

Have three or more years’ experience working with the Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) or the Climate, Community and Biodiversity (CCB) project design standard.

Experience with soil carbon biology and/or agricultural and land management (ALM) or coastal wetland carbon projects.

Are proficient in Microsoft Office software, as well as Windows operating systems.

Are well versed with correspondence, email, and interpersonal interactions in a business environment.

Preferably have secondary language skills.

Terms

Compensation commensurate with qualifications.

401(k) retirement plan with company match on contributions up to 6% of annual salary

Flexible PTO policy that includes paid holidays and additional three weeks of vacation per year.

Health insurance reimbursement.

Monthly commuter benefit.

Use of company resources and laptops for remote office.

Practical experience in the rapidly growing sector of carbon credits for ecosystem services.

Abundant technical resources (software and hardware) at the cutting edge of forest biometrics and carbon valuation.

A flexible, open work environment.

A proven commitment to mentoring early-career employees.

Application

Interested candidates should submit the following by April 9th 2021:

CV or resume

Short cover letter describing your interest in the position and corresponding experience.

EP Carbon is committed to Equal Employment Opportunity without regard for race, color, national origin, ethnicity, gender, protected veteran status, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, or religion. People of color, people with disabilities, women, and LGBTQ candidates are strongly encouraged to apply.

To Apply:

Please click “Apply” below to email application materials directly to to Samantha Youngdale, Operations Manager; or use this link.to apply through Indeed.