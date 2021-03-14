Mitigation and Carbon Pricing Consultant, UNDP – Remote Working

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is looking for an individual to perform the work described in the corresponding TORs.

Post Title: Mitigation and Carbon Pricing Consultant

Country of Assignment: Home based with anticipated mission in Asia and Pacific

Duration of Assignment: 1 April 2021 – 31 December 2021 (Maximum 150 working day).

Proposal should be submitted no later than 25 March 2021

If you are interested in this assignment, please provide the following documents;

Letter of Confirmation of Interest and Availability and Financial Proposal using the template provided.

Personal CV or P11, indicating all past experiences from similar projects, as well as the contact details (email and telephone number) of the Candidate and at least three (3) professional references.

One page of proposed methodology to complete this assignment

A copy of the highest educational certificate.

Your confirmation that you have read, understood and hereby accept UNDP’s General Conditions of Contract for the Services of the Individual Contractors.

Completed and signed Statement of Good Health (prior to signing of the contract).

Copy of Medical Insurance Certificate (prior to signing of the contract).

Project Description

UNDP’s Bangkok Regional Hub (BRH) supports countries and UNDP Country Offices in the Asia-Pacific region on various development issues. The regional project, Strengthening the Governance of Climate Change Finance, provides support to seven countries – Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia, and Thailand and three countries in the Pacific.

In Asia and the Pacific, UNDP is increasingly being requested to provide governance related services that support governments in articulating their response to climate change. These services include strengthening government’s institutional and administrative frameworks to be able to deliver integrated climate policy and programming within a range of sectors; strengthening government’s planning and budgeting processes to be able to account transparently for climate relate services and climate finance; strengthening parliament and civil society’s roles in holding governments to account for their response to climate change and supporting sector ministries and local governments in integrating climate related services into their programming. There is also an increasing urgency to ensure that the needs, priorities, and interests of all people, including women, the poor, youth, and minorities and others who are particularly vulnerable to climate change impacts are taken into account and that these people participate in the governance of a climate change response: in all stages of policy formulation, project implementation and processes of accountability that determine a response to climate change.

NDCs have further encouraged governments to take low emissions development strategy (LEDS) to a higher level for which governments need to go beyond projects and initiate economy wide projects to implement LEDS policies through national systems. However, implementation of NDCs by the governments to reduce carbon emissions requires cost effective means to reduce emissions and technological improvements. The NDC targets has thus made the countries interested in exploring carbon pricing as a mechanism to achieve the NDC targets. The need to explore carbon pricing as an instrument to check mitigation is also reflected in Coalition of Finance Minister Principle 3 which stipulates ‘Working towards measures that result in effective carbon pricing’.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic there has been a significant negative impact on the economic growth, mobility and jeopardized the functioning of government and other institutions. Most of the countries have come up with fiscal stimulus packages. Because of the urgency of the situation, the fiscal stimulus packages were announced in a short span of time and thus there is a likelihood of these being carbon intensive. There is a strong call for building back better and greener. This provides an opportunity for the project to support countries on a greener rebuilding and recovery strategy.

To respond to the growing demands, UNDP Bangkok Regional Hub (BRH) has established a multi-disciplinary team to deliver services which can support governments to develop comprehensive approaches to govern the challenge of climate change in ways that support their overall development. ‘Strengthening the Governance of Climate Finance to Enhance Gender Equality’ is a Bangkok-based regional project that aims to ensure that more budget resources are allocated to address climate change and also promote gender equality in Asia Pacific. It also aims to strengthen the national and local planning and budgeting processes to enable public investments to deliver sustainable development goals in an integrated manner, focusing on enhancing gender equality whilst tackling climate change.

Moving forward a Climate Finance Network will be established which will support select countries across Asia Pacific in fostering knowledge management across the region and provides support to the countries in implementation of climate finance reforms around six workstreams. One of the six workstream is tax and innovative finance. The project implementation will also mean an expansion in number of countries that are to be supported.

The consultant will render support to the project on Mitigation and Carbon Pricing component. The consultant will be expected to provide effective technical assistance to the country offices in implementation of the project, this will require close engagement with the country offices including travel. The consultant will also share experiences with other teams at the Bangkok Regional Hub building on shared best practice and in strengthening the mitigation component in the project.

The Mitigation and Carbon Pricing Consultant will be part of a multidisciplinary Governance of Climate Change Finance team for Asia-Pacific reporting to the Governance and Public Finance Specialist who in turn reports to SDG Finance Advisor in the Bangkok Regional Hub.

