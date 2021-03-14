Head of Climate Change, UK Export Finance – London

The Head Of Climate Change will lead on climate change includes leadership of the department’s climate change policy, strategic direction and implementation, including TCFD. This will also include cross-government lead in areas of climate, for example COP26 and beyond, the implementation of TCFD, amongst other things.

Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) includes the development and coordination of implementation of department response to the SDG, engaging both across the department and elsewhere across government and with external stakeholders in this pursuit.

Civil Society and NGO engagement alongside the Head of Policy, which includes developing and implementing a civil society and NGO engagement strategy, working with others across government but also other ECAs and financial institutions to follow best practice where applicable to UKEF.

EGAC includes working closely with the EGAC chair in ensuring the recommendation of the recent EGAC review are implemented, that the EGAC provides challenge and overview of UKEF’s decision in areas under EGAC remit, in setting forward looking agendas, etc.

Responsibilities

Responsibilities will include but are not limited to:

Leading, alongside the Head of Policy and Climate Change, on UKEF’s climate change strategy and policy and approach to Sustainable Development Goals.

Leading on other policy areas relevant to UKEF as required.

Work collaboratively with and alongside the Head of Policy as required in relation to own and Head of Policy’s policy areas of responsibility.

Lead on engagement with UKEF stakeholders, other government departments and other external stakeholders in relation to policy areas of responsibility,

Lead on civil society and NGO engagement relating to policy areas of responsibility.

You may be required to carry out additional duties according to business need.

