Scottish env. regulator restores ETS system access, while German trading agency email goes down
Published 22:09 on March 11, 2021 / Last updated at 00:29 on March 12, 2021 / Bavardage, EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments
The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has restored access to Britain’s carbon market MRV system following a cyberattack, while the German emissions trading agency’s email system went down this week.
