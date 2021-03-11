Massachusetts generators fully comply with GWSA carbon market obligations

All generators regulated under Massachusetts’ Global Warming Solutions Act (GWSA) power sector cap-and-trade programme complied at the Mar. 1 deadline for 2020 emissions, according to a state agency.