Massachusetts generators fully comply with GWSA carbon market obligations
Published 22:54 on March 11, 2021 / Last updated at 22:54 on March 11, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments
All generators regulated under Massachusetts’ Global Warming Solutions Act (GWSA) power sector cap-and-trade programme complied at the Mar. 1 deadline for 2020 emissions, according to a state agency.
