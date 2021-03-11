Americas > Massachusetts generators fully comply with GWSA carbon market obligations

Massachusetts generators fully comply with GWSA carbon market obligations

Published 22:54 on March 11, 2021  /  Last updated at 22:54 on March 11, 2021  /  Americas, US  /  No Comments

All generators regulated under Massachusetts’ Global Warming Solutions Act (GWSA) power sector cap-and-trade programme complied at the Mar. 1 deadline for 2020 emissions, according to a state agency.

All generators regulated under Massachusetts’ Global Warming Solutions Act (GWSA) power sector cap-and-trade programme complied at the Mar. 1 deadline for 2020 emissions, according to a state agency.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software