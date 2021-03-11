Colombian utility schedules March auction for 2 mln VERs
Published 17:45 on March 11, 2021 / Last updated at 17:45 on March 11, 2021 / Americas, Aviation/CORSIA, Carbon Taxes, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, South & Central, Voluntary Market / No Comments
Colombia’s Empresas Publicas de Medellin (EPM) will sell 2 million voluntary emissions reductions (VERs) from hydroelectric and wind projects on Mar. 23, the residential public utilities company announced Wednesday.
Colombia’s Empresas Publicas de Medellin (EPM) will sell 2 million voluntary emissions reductions (VERs) from hydroelectric and wind projects on Mar. 23, the residential public utilities company announced Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.