Colombian utility schedules March auction for 2 mln VERs

Published 17:45 on March 11, 2021  /  Last updated at 17:45 on March 11, 2021  /  Americas, Aviation/CORSIA, Carbon Taxes, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, South & Central, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Colombia’s Empresas Publicas de Medellin (EPM) will sell 2 million voluntary emissions reductions (VERs) from hydroelectric and wind projects on Mar. 23, the residential public utilities company announced Wednesday.

