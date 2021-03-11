NA Markets: RGGI prices crash following Q1 auction results, CCAs stagnate on few near-term drivers

Published 22:48 on March 11, 2021 / Last updated at 22:48 on March 11, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

RGGI Allowance (RGA) prices dropped to a six-week low this week after the Q1 auction settled significantly below the secondary market level, while California Carbon Allowance (CCA) values remained stagnant as traders shifted positions along the curve.