EMEA > ICE to delist Phase 4 daily EUA futures, offer general spot contract from early May

ICE to delist Phase 4 daily EUA futures, offer general spot contract from early May

Published 15:36 on March 11, 2021  /  Last updated at 15:36 on March 11, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

ICE Futures Europe will delist its Phase 4 EU Allowance daily futures at the end of April as the current bifurcation seen in the European carbon market dissipates, with the bourse modifying its Phase 3 contract to offer trade in EUAs from either period.

ICE Futures Europe will delist its Phase 4 EU Allowance daily futures at the end of April as the current bifurcation seen in the European carbon market dissipates, with the bourse modifying its Phase 3 contract to offer trade in EUAs from either period.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software