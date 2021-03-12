Sourcing Manager (Carbon Removals), South Pole – Amsterdam/Berlin/London/Paris

Job summary

The Sourcing Manager will originate and develop business relations globally with project owners, finance providers and technology providers that are implementing technical carbon dioxide removal projects, such as Direct Air Carbon Capture & Storage (DACCS), Bioenergy Carbon Capture & Storage (BECCS), Carbon Capture Utilisation & Storage (CCUS) with biogenic CO2 sources including CO2 mineralisation, and occasionally non-technical removal technologies such as biochar or certain soil carbon interventions.

The Sourcing Manager will hold a global role, frequently liaising with regional Sourcing teams. The Sourcing Manager will work closely with the project implementation team (PMU) on technical issues and with the Structure, Finance and Implementation (SFI) team to assess and potentially provide finance for project opportunities and their viability, either on a case by case basis or in order to prepare a carbon removal project investment pipeline.

The type of commercial relations between South Pole and the Removal project may include Joint Ventures, grant provision, offering consultancy services or signing Emission Reduction Purchase Agreements, and the scope of the cooperation would include joint research, emission reduction methodology development, closing project finance gaps and making available verified emission reduction units to South Pole’s Key Account Management team. Moreover, the Sourcing Manager will work in coordination with our regional Key Account Managers, Projects and Marketing team to draft proposals in order to meet our customer’s needs related to technical removals along their climate journey.

This role requires commercial acumen, business development, strong networking and stakeholder management skills. A technical understanding of removal technologies and ideally a broad understanding of related regulations/policies globally, with a focus on carbon market regulations and on projects located in Europe would be required.

Main tasks and responsibilities

Structuring and sourcing new projects that are eligible for carbon finance, especially technical removal technologies

Negotiate and sign Emission Reduction Purchase Agreements (ERPAs), Joint Venture agreements, consulting agreements or research related agreements

Drive business development, including targeted business meetings, leading pitching sessions, financial analysis and liaising with clients

Developing relevant documentation and financial analysis with Project Owners and the project implementation team as needed to facilitate investment by South Pole or by third parties into emission reduction project opportunities

Proactive networking with relevant organisations including attending relevant gatherings and conferences and expanding the existing network

Conduct research relevant to new project leads, project developers, project owners, relevant regulatory regimes/policies globally

Support coordination and collaboration with other teams within South Pole globally in regards to project leads and opportunities, including with the Fund & Platform team

Ensure that sourcing flows and processes (including documentation, interaction with other teams, policies) are in line with the company guidelines

Requirements

Essential skills and experience

A University degree in a relevant field (e.g. Environmental Management, Sustainability) or a broader field with evidence of a focus on environmental or sustainability issues (e.g. Engineering, Business/Management/Finance) is preferred

At least 5 years of specific experience in environmental markets, particularly in carbon markets

Thorough understanding of carbon products and markets, preferably including project-based carbon standards, technologies and project development processes

Good understanding of compliance and domestic markets and incentive schemes (Europe, USA, others) related to carbon emissions

Experience in working on tenders and creating complex commercial offers to clients

Excellent analytical, competency with Excel and other analytical tools and, as an advantage, experience with project finance

Experience working in international teams

Demonstrated belief in and commitment to climate change mitigation and broader sustainability objectives

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

Comfortable working in a fast-paced international environment

Have excellent communications skills in verbal and written English, other languages such as German, French or Japanese are a plus

National, or holder of a valid required work visa in host country

Desired skills and experience

Experience working with emission reduction methodology development would be an added advantage

Leadership and strategic management experience is of advantage

Good working knowledge of all Google Suite applications

Click here to apply: Sourcing Manager – Carbon Removals