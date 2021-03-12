Program Manager, RGGI Inc. – New York City

The Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, Inc. (“RGGI, Inc.”) seeks to hire a Program Manager to be based in New York City.

A full description of the position follows, and is also available on the Jobs at RGGI, Inc. page of the RGGI website. Applications will be evaluated on a rolling basis.

Core Responsibilities:

1. Serve as the program lead for the RGGI CO 2 allowance auctions and market monitoring, including:

Develop quarterly auction notice and corresponding documents.

Coordinate among RGGI states as well as the relevant subcontractors involved in the regional auctions.

Facilitate state review of confidential bidder application materials.

Facilitate relevant financial transactions related to auctions implementation and allowance distribution.

Coordinate the release of auction data to the public.

Conduct analysis of market, source ownership, and allowances data.

Conduct review on market monitoring.

Manage auction services contractor budget and workflow.

2. Independently coordinate and facilitate calls with state agency representatives.

3. Coordinate publication of annual report tracking CO 2 emissions and generation serving electricity demand in the RGGI region.

4. Serve as the program lead on specific projects related to regional process of program evaluation (RGGI Program Review), including technical analyses and public meetings.

5. Provide support for the RGGI offsets program.

6. Provide support on other technical and/or administrative support across program areas as needed.

Qualifications:

Academic record including, at minimum, a bachelor’s degree.

At least 5 years of relevant professional experience successfully facilitating or coordinating multiple projects, working with a diverse group of clients, and engaging with the public.

Interest in climate change and energy policy and understanding of the technical/policy aspects of achieving greenhouse gas emissions reductions in the power sector.

Strong project management, communications, organizational, and analytic skills.

Ability to:

Communicate clearly, concisely, and effectively with state agency representatives and external parties. Prepare clear and effective written agendas, memos, reports, and presentations (including visuals). Approach projects with ownership from conception through planning and execution. Effectively prioritize when managing multiple projects or deadlines within one project. Problem-solve, think critically, and suggest process and system improvements. Work effectively and collaboratively in a small office, including the flexibility to take on ad-hoc projects and new responsibilities as needed. Work effectively in both remote environments and in-person, as circumstances allow.



Compensation:

Salary will be commensurate with qualifications and experience and will include a benefits package.

Apply:

Interested applicants should submit a resumé, cover letter, and a 1-3 page writing sample (e.g., a memo, brief, or other concise informational document) to info@rggi.org addressed to Andrew J. McKeon, Executive Director. Applications will be evaluated on a rolling basis. No telephone inquiries, please. RGGI, Inc. is committed to equal opportunity employment.

About the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative

The Eastern states participating in the fifth RGGI control period (Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Virginia) have implemented the first mandatory market-based regulatory program in the U.S. to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The 2021 RGGI cap is 119.8 million short tons.