Mid-decade WCI allowance shortage could cause CCA prices to soar -analysts

Published 22:27 on March 10, 2021 / Last updated at 22:27 on March 10, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices could rise toward the end of the decade due to the WCI cap-and-trade programme’s tightening CO2 caps, although state and federal climate action could reduce permit demand and potentially undermine the effectiveness of the scheme, analysts said Wednesday.