MEPs adopt scaled-down position on EU carbon border levy
Published 21:06 on March 10, 2021 / Last updated at 21:06 on March 10, 2021 / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EU lawmakers adopted a non-binding report on the prospective carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) by a broad majority on Wednesday, but only after striking out text about removing industry's free allocation of EU carbon allowances.
