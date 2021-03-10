UK government outlines ETS registry onboarding process, with registration opening Apr. 6
Published 19:30 on March 10, 2021 / Last updated at 19:47 on March 10, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments
Registration for the UK’s new emissions trading registry will open on Apr. 6, the government announced late Wednesday, as it outlined the onboarding process.
