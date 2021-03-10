US can scale clean hydrogen with lower renewable energy costs, tax incentives -experts

Published 21:06 on March 10, 2021 / Last updated at 21:06 on March 10, 2021

Tax credits, cheaper renewables, and clear government guidance will be key to accelerating US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm’s vow to scale long-neglected efforts to promote decarbonised hydrogen, an expert panel heard this week.