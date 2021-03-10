California LCFS price cap slated to rise 1.7% in June
Published 18:20 on March 10, 2021 / Last updated at 18:39 on March 10, 2021 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments
The California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) price ceiling will increase nearly 2% this spring, according to federal data published Wednesday, but current credit values on the secondary market remain well below this level.
