California mints 1.2 mln offsets as Quebec examines feasibility of five new protocols
Published 16:39 on March 10, 2021 / Last updated at 21:15 on March 10, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
California regulator ARB doled out nearly 1.2 million offsets this week, as Quebec issued credits across two projects after announcing plans to explore additional protocols to boost future supply, according to data released on Wednesday.
