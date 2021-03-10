EMEA > EU needs its own climate change council, say national advisory bodies

EU needs its own climate change council, say national advisory bodies

Published 16:08 on March 10, 2021  /  Last updated at 16:09 on March 10, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS

Fourteen national and regional environmental advisory bodies have backed a European Parliament call for the EU to have its own expert Climate Change Council, a show of support that could help seal a compromise in negotiations to finalise the bloc's Climate Law.

