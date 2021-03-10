EU needs its own climate change council, say national advisory bodies
Published 16:08 on March 10, 2021 / Last updated at 16:09 on March 10, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
Fourteen national and regional environmental advisory bodies have backed a European Parliament call for the EU to have its own expert Climate Change Council, a show of support that could help seal a compromise in negotiations to finalise the bloc's Climate Law.
Fourteen national and regional environmental advisory bodies have backed a European Parliament call for the EU to have its own expert Climate Change Council, a show of support that could help seal a compromise in negotiations to finalise the bloc’s Climate Law.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.