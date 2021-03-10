New York examining penalty options for delinquent RGGI facilities
Published 15:21 on March 10, 2021 / Last updated at 15:21 on March 10, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments
At least three Empire State-based RGGI facilities could face some penalties for failing to comply with the cap-and-trade programme’s triennial compliance deadline last week, potentially forcing the utilities to surrender additional allowances, New York officials confirmed to Carbon Pulse.
