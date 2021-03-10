EMEA > EU Midday Market Brief

EU Midday Market Brief

Published 13:02 on March 10, 2021  /  Last updated at 13:02 on March 10, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

EUAs extended their record high for a second straight day on Wednesday, rising to near €42 amid supportive energy prices, as trading data showed some types of firms had amassed record-sized positions while more financials were following investors into the market.

