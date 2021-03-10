EU Midday Market Brief
Published 13:02 on March 10, 2021 / Last updated at 13:02 on March 10, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EUAs extended their record high for a second straight day on Wednesday, rising to near €42 amid supportive energy prices, as trading data showed some types of firms had amassed record-sized positions while more financials were following investors into the market.
EUAs extended their record high for a second straight day on Wednesday, rising to near €42 amid supportive energy prices, as trading data showed some types of firms had amassed record-sized positions while more financials were following investors into the market.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.