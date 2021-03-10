Asia Pacific > Regulator expects continued growth in Australia’s carbon offset market

Regulator expects continued growth in Australia’s carbon offset market

Published 02:52 on March 10, 2021  /  Last updated at 02:52 on March 10, 2021  /  Asia Pacific, Australia  /  No Comments

Issuance of Australian carbon credits are expected to increase by more than 6% this year, while domestic emitters are set to retire over 1 million domestic offsets for voluntary purposes for the first time, though that number remains well below the use of international units, the Clean Energy Regulator said Wednesday.

Issuance of Australian carbon credits are expected to increase by more than 6% this year, while domestic emitters are set to retire over 1 million domestic offsets for voluntary purposes for the first time, though that number remains well below the use of international units, the Clean Energy Regulator said Wednesday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software