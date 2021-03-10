Regulator expects continued growth in Australia’s carbon offset market
Published 02:52 on March 10, 2021 / Last updated at 02:52 on March 10, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments
Issuance of Australian carbon credits are expected to increase by more than 6% this year, while domestic emitters are set to retire over 1 million domestic offsets for voluntary purposes for the first time, though that number remains well below the use of international units, the Clean Energy Regulator said Wednesday.
Issuance of Australian carbon credits are expected to increase by more than 6% this year, while domestic emitters are set to retire over 1 million domestic offsets for voluntary purposes for the first time, though that number remains well below the use of international units, the Clean Energy Regulator said Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.