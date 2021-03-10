Regulator expects continued growth in Australia’s carbon offset market

Published 02:52 on March 10, 2021 / Last updated at 02:52 on March 10, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments

Issuance of Australian carbon credits are expected to increase by more than 6% this year, while domestic emitters are set to retire over 1 million domestic offsets for voluntary purposes for the first time, though that number remains well below the use of international units, the Clean Energy Regulator said Wednesday.