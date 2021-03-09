Impact investor Capricorn gives backing to venture building nature offsets portfolio

Published 21:08 on March 9, 2021 / Last updated at 21:26 on March 9, 2021 / Africa, Aviation/CORSIA, Bavardage, Conversations, International, New Market Mechanisms, REDD, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Impact investor Capricorn has taken a stake in a UK-based financier helping the venture to build a pool of nature-based offsets intended to be sold to buyers under long-term contracts.