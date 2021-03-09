Impact investor Capricorn gives backing to venture building nature offsets portfolio
Published 21:08 on March 9, 2021 / Last updated at 21:26 on March 9, 2021 / Africa, Aviation/CORSIA, Bavardage, Conversations, International, New Market Mechanisms, REDD, Voluntary Market / No Comments
Impact investor Capricorn has taken a stake in a UK-based financier helping the venture to build a pool of nature-based offsets intended to be sold to buyers under long-term contracts.
Impact investor Capricorn has taken a stake in a UK-based financier helping the venture to build a pool of nature-based offsets intended to be sold to buyers under long-term contracts.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.