Shopify and Carbon Engineering announce largest ever direct air capture purchase

Published 21:17 on March 9, 2021 / Last updated at 21:18 on March 9, 2021 / Americas, Canada, International, New Market Mechanisms, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Canadian e-commerce company Shopify on Tuesday announced a contingent forward agreement to purchase direct air capture (DAC) CO2 removals via a new service from British Columbia-headquartered Carbon Engineering, in what the companies said was the largest publicly announced corporate procurement from the technology to date.