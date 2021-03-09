Americas > Shopify and Carbon Engineering announce largest ever direct air capture purchase

Shopify and Carbon Engineering announce largest ever direct air capture purchase

Published 21:17 on March 9, 2021  /  Last updated at 21:18 on March 9, 2021  /  Americas, Canada, International, New Market Mechanisms, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Canadian e-commerce company Shopify on Tuesday announced a contingent forward agreement to purchase direct air capture (DAC) CO2 removals via a new service from British Columbia-headquartered Carbon Engineering, in what the companies said was the largest publicly announced corporate procurement from the technology to date.

Canadian e-commerce company Shopify on Tuesday announced a contingent forward agreement to purchase direct air capture (DAC) CO2 removals via a new service from British Columbia-headquartered Carbon Engineering, in what the companies said was the largest publicly announced corporate procurement from the technology to date.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software