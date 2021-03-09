RFS Market: RIN prices stretch multi-year highs as gas arbitrage supports
Published 18:03 on March 9, 2021 / Last updated at 18:03 on March 9, 2021 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments
US biofuel credit (RIN) values under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) stormed higher on Tuesday as activity from gasoline traders lent support to expectations of a significant draw on the credit bank and a more stringently enforced programme under President Joe Biden (D).
