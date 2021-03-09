RFS Market: RIN prices stretch multi-year highs as gas arbitrage supports

US biofuel credit (RIN) values under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) stormed higher on Tuesday as activity from gasoline traders lent support to expectations of a significant draw on the credit bank and a more stringently enforced programme under President Joe Biden (D).