Americas > US-based investment bank opens second RGGI account after new hire

US-based investment bank opens second RGGI account after new hire

Published 21:07 on March 9, 2021  /  Last updated at 21:07 on March 9, 2021  /  Americas, US  /  No Comments

A major investment firm opened an additional RGGI CO2 Allowance Tracking System (COATS) account this week after hiring a new environmental trader earlier this year, data showed this week.

A major investment bank opened an additional RGGI CO2 Allowance Tracking System (COATS) account this week after hiring a new environmental trader earlier this year, data showed this week.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software