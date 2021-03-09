US-based investment bank opens second RGGI account after new hire
Published 21:07 on March 9, 2021 / Last updated at 21:07 on March 9, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments
A major investment firm opened an additional RGGI CO2 Allowance Tracking System (COATS) account this week after hiring a new environmental trader earlier this year, data showed this week.
A major investment bank opened an additional RGGI CO2 Allowance Tracking System (COATS) account this week after hiring a new environmental trader earlier this year, data showed this week.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.