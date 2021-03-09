California, WCI may seek additional delay in US DOJ challenge over carbon market linkage

Published 16:01 on March 9, 2021 / Last updated at 16:01 on March 9, 2021

California is expected to ask a federal court for an extension in the US Department of Justice's (DOJ) lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the WCI carbon market linkage, giving the government additional time to get political appointees confirmed, a lawyer told Carbon Pulse.