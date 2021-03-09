Asia Pacific > Oil-led energy “catch-up game” to see EU carbon price target €50 soon -analyst

Oil-led energy “catch-up game” to see EU carbon price target €50 soon -analyst

Published 11:33 on March 9, 2021  /  Last updated at 11:33 on March 9, 2021  /  Asia Pacific, EMEA, EU ETS, Japan  /  No Comments

EU Allowances will head towards €50 soon, an analyst has predicted, as gas and carbon play catch-up to rising crude oil prices.

EU Allowances will head towards €50 soon, an analyst has predicted, as gas and carbon play catch-up to rising crude oil prices.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software