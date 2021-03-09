Oil-led energy “catch-up game” to see EU carbon price target €50 soon -analyst
Published 11:33 on March 9, 2021 / Last updated at 11:33 on March 9, 2021 / Asia Pacific, EMEA, EU ETS, Japan / No Comments
EU Allowances will head towards €50 soon, an analyst has predicted, as gas and carbon play catch-up to rising crude oil prices.
EU Allowances will head towards €50 soon, an analyst has predicted, as gas and carbon play catch-up to rising crude oil prices.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.