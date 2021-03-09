China NPC delegate floats idea of carbon market covering Greater Bay Area
Published 11:18 on March 9, 2021 / Last updated at 11:20 on March 9, 2021 / China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market / No Comments
China should establish a mandatory emissions trading market covering Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao, and use the platform to launch a carbon neutral Belt and Road Initiative, a National People’s Congress delegate and central bank official said Tuesday.
