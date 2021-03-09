Director, KOKO Climate – Location Flexible

About KOKO

KOKO Networks (www.kokonetworks.com) is a venture-backed climate-tech company operating in East Africa and India. We invent, build and deploy technologies that deliver real climate outcomes in fast-growing emerging markets. Our first solution is KOKO Fuel, a liquid ethanol cooking fuel solution which undercuts demand for deforestation-based charcoal, and is delivered via a dense network of smart fuel ATMs operated in partnership with the downstream fuels industry. We produce carbon credits that are monetised in global compliance and voluntary markets in order to lower prices and accelerate demand for our solutions, and have established strategic finance and trading partnerships with blue-chip counterparties.

Our 700-strong team is expanding rapidly into new geographies and new lines of business, and we seek an experienced and entrepreneurial climate markets executive to serve as Director, KOKO Climate.

What You Will Do

Lead KOKO’s existing carbon business – including strategy, regulatory process management and credit price maximisation across global compliance and voluntary markets;

In conjunction with KOKO Labs, develop and launch a technology-enabled retail offering for carbon;

Develop and manage a research portfolio of existing and emergent climate-tech solutions, associated carbon methodologies, and key actors in the commercial ecosystem around each climate-tech solution; and

In conjunction with partners, develop and launch new ventures that leverage existing and emergent climate-tech solutions and KOKO’s capabilities in venture development, financing and field execution.

What You Will Bring to KOKO

15+ years of experience in international climate and carbon markets, (both compliance and voluntary markets), including direct experience leading material cross-border transactions in developing countries;

Deep insight into the rapidly evolving developments in global climate and carbon markets;

A strong professional network within the climate solutions industry, including technologists, developers, consultants, financiers, traders and end-buyers; and

Strategic vision and long-term commitment to drive the evolution of KOKO Climate into a major emerging markets climate solutions platform.

Contact

Greg Murray, CEO/Co-Founder, g.murray@kokonetworks.com