ANALYSIS: Texas power losses may have contributed to low RGGI auction settlement

Published 21:40 on March 8, 2021 / Last updated at 21:40 on March 8, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments

Compliance entities likely deferred RGGI allowance procurement at the Q1 auction due to losses in the Texas power market, while some regulated parties hedged demand prior to the quarterly sale, participants said.