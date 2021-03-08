Shell receives Europe’s first carbon neutral LNG cargo as Brits seek out greener gas
Published 21:27 on March 8, 2021 / Last updated at 21:27 on March 8, 2021 / Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, REDD, Shipping, Voluntary Market / No Comments
Asia’s recent spurt of carbon neutral LNG shipments has spread to Europe, as British consumers spur efforts to green the country’s gas supply while direct solutions remain costly.
Asia’s recent spurt of carbon neutral LNG shipments has spread to Europe, as British consumers spur efforts to green the country’s gas supply while direct solutions remain costly.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.