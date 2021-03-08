EU Market: EUAs inch up as observers eye re-test of €40 on technicals, compliance buying
Published 19:14 on March 8, 2021 / Last updated at 20:39 on March 8, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EUAs inched closer to €40 on Monday as observers eyed a revisiting of record levels on technical strength, chillier weather, and the expectation that a number of emitters could be forced into the market last minute to cover their 2020 emissions.
