EU Market: EUAs inch up as observers eye re-test of €40 on technicals, compliance buying

Published 19:14 on March 8, 2021  /  Last updated at 20:39 on March 8, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

EUAs inched closer to €40 on Monday as observers eyed a revisiting of record levels on technical strength, chillier weather, and the expectation that a number of emitters could be forced into the market last minute to cover their 2020 emissions.

