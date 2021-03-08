Carbon Taxes > Ukraine sets 2060 climate neutrality target amid carbon market planning

Ukraine sets 2060 climate neutrality target amid carbon market planning

Published 09:27 on March 8, 2021  /  Last updated at 09:27 on March 8, 2021  /  Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

Ukraine aims to become climate neutral no later than 2060, according to the country’s long-term economic strategy approved by Kyiv last week that brings forward the goal by 10 years.

