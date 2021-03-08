NZ Market: NZUs steady below NZ$39 with all eyes on first auction
Published 06:12 on March 8, 2021 / Last updated at 08:42 on March 8, 2021 / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments
New Zealand carbon allowances have stabilised at a shade below NZ$39 ($27.93) in recent days, as traders show limited appetite to take major new positions ahead of next week’s inaugural auction.
