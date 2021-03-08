Asia Pacific > NZ Market: NZUs steady below NZ$39 with all eyes on first auction

NZ Market: NZUs steady below NZ$39 with all eyes on first auction

Published 06:12 on March 8, 2021  /  Last updated at 08:42 on March 8, 2021  /  Asia Pacific, New Zealand  /  No Comments

New Zealand carbon allowances have stabilised at a shade below NZ$39 ($27.93) in recent days, as traders show limited appetite to take major new positions ahead of next week’s inaugural auction.

New Zealand carbon allowances have stabilised at a shade below NZ$39 ($27.93) in recent days, as traders show limited appetite to take major new positions ahead of next week’s inaugural auction.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software