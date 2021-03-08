Forward Markets Trader, Contact Energy – Wellington

Context of the role

At Contact, our Tikanga sets us apart, and helps to guide the way we operate as a business. We care about making life better for New Zealanders, we are curious, we are progressive, and we have a pointed focus on the things that matter.

We aim to deliver market-leading performance to shareholders by identifying, developing, operating and growing value-creating businesses. We are committed to creating a rewarding workplace for employees by encouraging personal development, recognising good performance, valuing teamwork and fostering equality of opportunity.

This role sits within our Wholesale Markets team, which is responsible for setting the short-term operating strategy of our generation assets, and managing risks associated with electricity, gas and carbon.

What you’ll do

As a Forward Markets Trader you’ll be responsible for:

• Development and execution of trading strategies with regard to electricity futures products, financial transmission rights (FTRs) and carbon emission units.

• Pricing and negotiating of over-the-counter (OTC) transactions such a contracts for difference (CFDs) and options.

• Creation of pricing curves for commercial and industrial customers.

• Developing and improving models, trading tools, futures trading algorithms and reporting tools.

• Maintaining a knowledge of, and fully complying with, all laws, industry rules, codes of practice and regulations.

• Maintaining a knowledge of, and complying with, all relevant internal policies and processes.

• Maintaining relationships with key internal and external contacts.

How you’ll be successful

• Be motivated to achieve effective commercial outcomes through identification of risks and opportunities.

• Be comfortable making fast decisions; sometimes with incomplete information.

• Be capable of understanding and communicating complex issues with ease.

• Enjoy working within a supportive team environment in a constantly-evolving market.

• Be capable of developing strong relationships both within Contact and externally.

• Be a team player who easily gains the trust and support of others.

• Understand and work within Contact’s internal policies and processes.

The type of experience you’ll bring to the role

You’ll be great with numbers and might hold an engineering, mathematical or commercial qualification.

You may also have experience in New Zealand’s wholesale energy markets, or, you may have trading experience in another financial markets trading role (such as commodities).

