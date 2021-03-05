WCI emitters trim carbon positions as speculators keep length mostly stable at 50 mln

Published 22:08 on March 5, 2021 / Last updated at 22:08 on March 5, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) holdings for regulated entities declined last week as the February ICE contract expired, while speculators kept positions relatively stable following the first WCI auction of the year, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.