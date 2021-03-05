International > Rail to help spur clean hydrogen boom, with potential to rival renewables -report

Rail to help spur clean hydrogen boom, with potential to rival renewables -report

Published 23:18 on March 5, 2021  /  Last updated at 23:45 on March 5, 2021  /  International  /  No Comments

Green hydrogen costs are approaching a level where hydrogen-fuelled rail transport can be viable under existing post-pandemic recovery schemes with carbon pricing and other support given current price trends in the sector, bank analysts said in a report this week.

