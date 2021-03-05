Head of Secretariat, International Carbon Action Partnership – Berlin

The International Carbon Action Partnership (ICAP), an intergovernmental forum on emissions trading systems based in Berlin, is seeking to recruit a new Head of Secretariat. The selected candidate will be employed with the think tank and policy consultancy adelphi, which acts as host to the Secretariat. He/she will also play a leadership role in adelphi’s 14-analyst-strong carbon markets and pricing team.

Duties and responsibilities

Proactively shape ICAP’s organizational development and strategic outlook to maintain ICAP’s status as a leader in its space.

Lead the development and implementation of the ICAP Work Program, including work streams on carbon leakage, net zero and ETS, and linking ETS.

Maintain active liaison with ICAP Co-Chairs, ICAP Members and Observers, and further strengthen ICAP’s networks in international organizations, research and the private sector.

Speak and represent the partnership at global carbon market events, meetings and relevant fora as required.

Lead fundraising efforts to secure financing in line with the organization’s growth trajectory.

Conceptualize and lead the development of ICAP knowledge products, in collaboration with ICAP members, colleagues at the Secretariat and external experts.

Stay abreast of global developments in carbon markets and trends in carbon pricing design and implementation worldwide, including their relationship to broader climate policy issues, identifying emerging issues and preparing briefings and analytical papers as required.

Conceptualize and lead the planning and organization of ICAP meetings and events, in collaboration with colleagues in the Secretariat and external partners.

Required experience and qualifications

Advanced university degree in economics, law or political science, with a specialization in environmental economics, climate policy, green finance, or related fields.

At least eight years of relevant work experience, preferably including in applied research on related topics. Work experience in the design and implementation of carbon pricing instruments and in negotiating international policy proposals is desirable.

In-depth knowledge of politics and economics of carbon pricing and carbon markets and their relationship with domestic and international climate policy.

Excellent oral and written communication and presentation skills. Spoken and written fluency in English. Working knowledge in German is highly desirable, other languages, especially Spanish, are an asset.

A track record of leadership, team work and proven ability to produce high-quality and timely results and outputs.

We offer

An exciting opportunity to shape the future of ICAP as a recognized global leader in carbon markets

A leadership role in a highly motivated, agile international team within adelphi as a one of the leading public policy consultancies on environment and sustainability in Europe

An attractive working place centrally located in the heart of Berlin near Potsdamer Platz which is easily reached by public transportation.

Active work-life balance through flexible working hours, remote work options and extensive networking and training opportunities

EUR 60.000-70.000 annual gross salary depending on experience and qualifications

30 days of annual leave

A subsidized company pension plan and an attractive benefits programme

Interested candidates are requested to submit their application online (one-page cover letter including a possible starting date and CV including references) through adelphi’s career portal. Closing date for applications is 21 March 2021.