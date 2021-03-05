EU Market: EUAs lift above €39 as US jobs data spurs post-pandemic hopes
Published 19:33 on March 5, 2021 / Last updated at 22:14 on March 5, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EUAs climbed above €39 on Friday as better-than-expected US jobs data lifted energy markets, swinging carbon to a weekly gain of almost 5% and again within sight of its record levels.
EUAs climbed above €39 on Friday as better-than-expected US jobs data lifted energy markets, swinging carbon to a weekly gain of almost 5% and again within sight of its record levels.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.