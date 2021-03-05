Australia Market Roundup: Veolia earns large ACCU batch, as govt moves to pilot farmers’ nature scheme
Published 09:06 on March 5, 2021 / Last updated at 09:06 on March 5, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments
Environmental firm Veolia took the lion’s share of this week’s carbon credit issuances in Australia, while the government is piloting a scheme that will offer farmers additional revenue for biodiversity gains achieved through carbon offset projects.
