Manager, Carbon Buyer Partnerships, Market Development, Indigo – Remote Working (US)

Indigo improves grower profitability, environmental sustainability, and consumer health through the use of natural microbiology and digital technologies. Indigo works alongside its growers to apply natural approaches, conserve resources for future generations, and grow healthy food for all. Working across the supply chain, Indigo is forwarding its mission of harnessing nature to help farmers sustainably feed the planet. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA, with additional offices in Memphis, TN, Research Triangle Park, NC, Basel, Switzerland, Buenos Aires, Argentina, and São Paulo, Brazil. www.indigoag.com

The Carbon Buyer Partnership Manager will work through Indigo’s identified target customer profiles, define repeatable sales roadmaps, and develop and convert a pipeline of Indigo Partner opportunities that ultimately drive demand for Indigo’s Carbon offering in line with the company’s transaction, sales, and gross margin targets. This person will also own development, reporting, and analysis of potential partner pipelines for senior Market Development leadership. He/she will be part of a team responsible for establishing Indigo as the preferred partner in the carbon buyer market

Responsibilities:

Develop a deep understanding of the Indigo Carbon platform & company capabilities

Be able to communicate why Indigo’s Sequestration & Carbon Credit process is best in class

Develop an understanding of Indigo’s technical capabilities, scientific rigor, and approach to quantification

Develop internal relationships across Indigo functions to quickly answer customer questions and connect contacts to proper Indigo teams

Reporting & Analysis

Lead on maintaining and updating Salesforce pipeline management

Facilitate in demand generation tools such as LinkedIn Sales Navigator, SalesLoft

Pull and generate pipeline progress reports for Market Development leadership as required (weekly/bi-weekly, etc.)

Create and update all current and future presentation slide decks for potential partners

Work with Carbon Market Development leadership and be present in C-Suite executive meetings to: Take notes through presentation on key objections, hurdles, and positive feedback Track key takeaways for both Indigo and prospective partners Communicate results back to organization Prepare follow ups – post-meeting communications back to partners

Work closely with marketing to express customer value proposition to allow for creation of custom collateral when needed

Own defined segment of sales operations, including tracking and project management

Take ownership of pipeline tracking in Salesforce for live pipeline opportunities with clear next steps and status updates for broader team

Facility in demand generation tools such as LinkedIn Sales Navigator, SalesLoft, etc.

Deliver regular updates against targets and highlight key insights from pipeline data

Manage team meetings, including organized framing of decisions to be made, decisions taken, and next steps

Own full-cycle sales development of prospective/target partners:

Have desire for customer-facing role and own initial outreach, meeting materials, and follow-up for Market Development leadership to effectively manage high volume of intro conversations

Be comfortable leading presentations to a broad audience of potential Indigo partners

Determine objections/hurdles from target partners and be able to relay feedback to product offering management/marketing teams

Understands and embodies our mission & core values

Excited by Indigo’s mission; believes that Indigo can fundamentally change the agriculture industry; can clearly articulate passion for our mission and values

Optimistic and innovative; solution-oriented; shows no signs of cynicism

Will be widely viewed as someone who personifies our core values, is committed to them, and leans on them when making decisions. Specifically: Demonstrates a track record of high integrity – doing the right thing, owning mistakes, conducting oneself honestly Values, communicates and interacts with others with high levels of transparency and respect Collaborates well across functions; creates an inspiring and collegial work environment



Key Competencies:

Excellent analytical capabilities Clear communication, story-building capabilities, and desire to draft meeting-ready version of presentations to support strategic initiatives Highly collaborative with ability to work cross-functionally and represent market development team across organization as a project lead or contributor Able to deliver concise insights Self-starter and ability to work with little guidance Ability to learn quickly and adapt to requirements to complete projects Passion for Indigo’s Carbon mission and helping company to execute to achieve goals Desire to learn and develop skills Highly organized – able to manage ambiguity and work on multiple work streams simultaneously Takes ownership of work outcomes

Key Qualifications:

3-5 years of experience as an analyst or consultant Proficient user of Microsoft PowerPoint & Excel Highly proficient user of Salesforce or similar CRM software Remote is ok – up to 20% travel (post-pandemic) Experience with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)/Sustainability products is preferred

Indigo is committed to living our values, specifically “creating a work environment where everyone feels respected, connected, and has opportunities to learn and grow.” As part of living our values, we strive to create a diverse and inclusive work environment where everyone feels they can be themselves and has an equal opportunity of succeeding.

APPLY HERE