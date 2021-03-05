Mark Carney isn’t the only one confused by net zero definitions

Former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has created some great things, including the Taskforce on Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets (TSVCM), but he still managed to flub the basics of net zero accounting in a high-profile interview, wherein he claimed – wrongly – that the company he works with, Brookfield Asset Management, is “in a position today where we are net zero” because of its investments in renewable energy and “all the avoided emissions that come with that.”