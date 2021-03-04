US carrier Delta to purchase 13 mln carbon offsets for 2020 emissions
Published 23:05 on March 4, 2021 / Last updated at 23:05 on March 4, 2021 / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, China's Offset Market, International, REDD, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments
Delta Air Lines announced plans on Thursday to spend more than $30 million on voluntary emissions reductions (VERs) to offset its GHG output last year, with the company slated to include forestry projects that reduce, avoid, and remove emissions in its portfolio.
