RGGI allowance (RGA) prices rose slightly on the secondary market this week ahead of the publication of the scheme’s first 2021 auction results, while California Carbon Allowance (CCA) values dipped after its own quarterly sale sold out slightly above the floor price.
NA Markets: RGGI inches up before auction results, as CCAs edge down
RGGI allowance (RGA) prices rose slightly on the secondary market this week ahead of the publication of the scheme's first 2021 auction results, while California Carbon Allowance (CCA) values dipped after its own quarterly sale sold out slightly above the floor price.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.