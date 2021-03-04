Former top Commission officials downplay prospects of EU carbon market intervention

Introducing position limits into the EU’s carbon market will not be “as simple nor as effective as it sounds” and could take years to negotiate before being introduced, two former top European Commission officials said in a report released Thursday.