Head of Climate Funds Research and Evaluation, Capital for Climate (C4C) – Remote Working

Organization: Capital for Climate (C4C)
Position: Head of Climate Funds Research and Evaluation
Duty Station: Remote
Deadline for Application: 29 March 2021
Term: full-time
Experience Requirements: 10+ years work experience, A Master’s or PhD in the sciences and/or an advanced degree in research/knowledge management, sustainability, finance, or environmental science
Special Requirements: please send a resume and cover letter to mfaelli@capitalforclimate.com with cc to tlent@capitalforclimate.com
Contact
Email: mfaelli@capitalforclimate.com
Links
Job Announcement: https://capitalforclimate.com/new-page
Organization’s Website: https://capitalforclimate.com/