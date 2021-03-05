Job Postings > Head of Climate Funds Research and Evaluation, Capital for Climate (C4C) – Remote Working

Head of Climate Funds Research and Evaluation, Capital for Climate (C4C) – Remote Working

Published 02:55 on March 5, 2021  /  Last updated at 18:02 on March 3, 2021  /  Job Postings  /  No Comments

Organization: Capital for Climate (C4C) Position: Head of Climate Funds Research and Evaluation Duty Station: Remote Deadline for Application: 29 March 2021

Term: full-time
Experience Requirements: 10+ years work experience, A Master’s or PhD in the sciences and/or an advanced degree in research/knowledge management, sustainability, finance, or environmental science

Special Requirements: please send a resume and cover letter to mfaelli@capitalforclimate.com with cc to tlent@capitalforclimate.com

Email: mfaelli@capitalforclimate.com

Job Announcement: https://capitalforclimate.com/new-page

Organization’s Website: https://capitalforclimate.com/

