UK readies efforts to put London as global offset hub, maintains carbon price floor
Published 17:31 on March 3, 2021 / Last updated at 17:31 on March 3, 2021 / Carbon Taxes, Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS, Voluntary Market / No Comments
A former stock exchange boss has been tasked with positioning London as the global hub for carbon offset trade, the UK’s finance minister said Wednesday in a mixed budget for climate action that included maintaining its top-up power sector carbon price for another year.
