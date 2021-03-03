EMEA > EU Market: EUAs sink further as weaker energy prices dim bullish hopes

EU Market: EUAs sink further as weaker energy prices dim bullish hopes

Published 14:20 on March 3, 2021  /  Last updated at 18:31 on March 3, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

EUAs slipped back towards €37 on Wednesday amid weaker energy prices, giving back the previous session's gains that had renewed bulls' hopes that prices might re-test their record, while data showed investor interest continues to hit record levels.

