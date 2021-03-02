California offset task force completes final report with few changes

Published 21:50 on March 2, 2021 / Last updated at 21:50 on March 2, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

A California task force finalised recommendations on Tuesday to increase the supply of compliance offsets with a direct environmental benefit to the state (DEBs), with state regulator ARB slated to examine whether to proceed with the suggestions.