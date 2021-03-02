US to push countries for more ambitious Paris NDCs at April climate summit
Published 18:31 on March 2, 2021 / Last updated at 18:50 on March 2, 2021 / Americas, Carbon Taxes, Climate Talks, International, US / No Comments
US President Joe Biden's (D) administration will urge nations to set more ambitious climate pledges during its spring climate summit, while the US will lay out its own revised nationally-determined contribution (NDC), Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said at CERAWeek by IHS Markit on Tuesday.
