RFS Market: RIN prices soar to near multi-year highs
Published 17:18 on March 2, 2021 / Last updated at 21:08 on March 2, 2021 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments
US biofuel credit (RIN) values under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) surged on Tuesday to threaten records not seen since the last decade on continued strength in the bean oil-heating oil spread, though some market participants were confounded by the new heights.
